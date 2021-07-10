Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California State Senator Brian Jones opposes AB 333

kusi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bill going through the California State legislature is The STEP Forward Act. AB 333 is said to narrow the application of a gang enhancement to underlying offenses actually committed on behalf of a gang. Currently, gang enhancement statutes have vague definitions, weak standards of proof, and are perhaps the most racially discriminatory part of our criminal justice system: 92% of people with gang enhancements in California are people of color.

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senator#Kusi#Ab 333#Good Evening San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California State Senator Scott Wiener’s Legislation to Decriminalize Possession and Personal Use of Psychedelics Passes Assembly Health Committee

July 15, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) legislation, Senate Bill 519, which decriminalizes the possession and personal use of certain. psychedelic drugs, passed the Assembly Health Committee by a vote of 8-4. It will now head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Research from top medical universities shows that these substances can have significant benefits, particularly for treating mental health and substance use disorders. Decriminalizing their personal possession and use is part of the larger movement to end the racist War on Drugs and its failed and destructive policies.
California StateNapa Valley Register

Dan Walters: Koch brothers win legal duel with California

It was an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dozens of candidates challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in recall election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The list of candidates throwing themselves into the ring to beat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election continues to grow, now exceeding more than 70 contenders. California State Senator Melissa Melendez, representing the 28th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

State Senator Susan Rubio Bill to Protect California Farms from Wildfires Passes Legislature, Heads to Governor for Final Approval – Allows Coverage Through the FAIR Plan

July 9, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In an unanimous, bipartisan vote, the California Legislature on Thursday passed a bill by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that would help protect farms unable to obtain insurance due to devastating wildfires. The Legislature added an urgency clause to Senate Bill 11, which if signed by the Governor, would make it effect immediately.
Congress & Courtseastcountymagazine.org

ASSEMBLY HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE APPROVES TWO MEASURES BY BRIAN JONES

Legislation would prioritize social workers to receive PPE during pandemics and help protect kids from child labor traffickers. July 4, 2021 (Sacramento) -- Two measures, authored by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee), were both unanimously approved June 30 by the Assembly Human Services Committee. Senate Bill 549 will make sure...
Sacramento, CAthevistapress.com

Senator Jones “Porch Pirates” measure approved by Assembly Public Safety Committee

Sacramento, CA –A measure by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee), to deter and punish “Porch Pirates,” was approved by the Assembly Public Safety Committee. Jones’s Senate Bill 358 would allow judges to impose up to a year in jail on persons who steal packages from another person’s home, business, or along the delivery route. Specifically, SB 358 will equate packages and mail delivered by private carriers with those delivered by the United States Postal Service.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall election scheduled Sept. 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer continues making his pitch to California voters as he hopes to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election. Faulconer recently released an ad attacking the governor’s record on homelessness. Joining the former mayor in the race to unseat...
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas Senate passes voting bill that caused Democrats to flee state

The Texas state Senate approved a sweeping election reform bill Tuesday night, one day after dozens of House Democrats fled the state to prevent the chamber from taking up the legislation. The state Senate approved the bill on an 18-4 party-line vote. Nine Senate Democrats had joined 51 of their...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy