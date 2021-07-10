California State Senator Brian Jones opposes AB 333

July 15, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) legislation, Senate Bill 519, which decriminalizes the possession and personal use of certain. psychedelic drugs, passed the Assembly Health Committee by a vote of 8-4. It will now head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Research from top medical universities shows that these substances can have significant benefits, particularly for treating mental health and substance use disorders. Decriminalizing their personal possession and use is part of the larger movement to end the racist War on Drugs and its failed and destructive policies.