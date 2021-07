Ellen Jean Gross, 89, of Peru, Indiana, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in Indianapolis on Jan. 1, 1932, to Charles and Myrtle Thomas, Ellen lived in Indiana for most of her life. She graduated from Manual High School in 1950, and on June 5, 1953, she married Robert D. Gross (deceased). They became the parents of five children. Ellen lived in Peru from 1963 until her death.