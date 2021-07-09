Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Lawmakers Halt Medicaid Expansion

By Christina Herrin
The Heartland Institute
 11 days ago

Despite repeated attempts by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid in the Badger State, state lawmakers have defeated the bad idea, once again. Medicaid expansion is nothing more than a wolf in sheep's clothing. Yes, it is enticing to offer more government goodies with so called "free federal money." But, the reality is that Medicaid expansion is only a temporary "solution" to a much bigger problem. Moreover, when states take the bait to boost their budgets temporarily, taxpayers are left on the hook over the long-term.

