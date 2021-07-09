Cancel
Woodward, IA

Scouts safe after severe storm strikes Mitigwa

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODWARD, Iowa – (July 9, 2021) – A powerful storm that moved through Mitigwa Scout Reservation near Woodward Friday prompted camp staff to declare a weather emergency and, for the first time, Scouts and leaders took shelter in new storm shelters installed following last year’s derecho. As the storm approached, camp staff activated the emergency weather safety plan, directing all on the property to take immediate shelter in one of seven concrete-fortified storm shelters throughout Mitigwa. More than 200 people sought refuge in the emergency shelters. The shelters were completed last month just before Mitigwa began its 99th continuous summer camp program.

