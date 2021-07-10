Dodgers co-owners officially close deal to buy minority stake in Lakers

Last month, there were reports that Los Angeles Dodgers co-owners Mark Walter and Todd Boehly were set to buy a 27% stake in the Lakers from Philip Anschutz, the 224th-richest person in the world and billionaire head of AEG, the company that owns and operates Staples Center. On Friday, that sale was finished, according to Randall Williams of Sportico (the outlet that has broken basically every story on this topic): Walter and Boehly, co-owners of the L.A. Dodgers, closed on the purchase of the s...