Shohei Ohtani will be heavily featured throughout the MLB All-Star festivities this week at Coors Field in Denver. The Angels' two-way talent will be on display again tonight, following a first-round exit in Home Run Derby on Monday. He will start on the mound and bat leadoff as the DH for the American League in tonight's All-Star Game, as the MLB rules have been tweaked for the exhibition to allow him to display his two-way talents.