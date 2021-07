This office REIT's shares have bounced back, but what does that say about its business? Not as much as you might hope. Shares of big-city office landlord Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) rose roughly 21% over the first six months of 2021 according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was roughly in line with the average real estate investment trust (REIT), using Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF as a proxy, but well above the 15% gain of the S&P 500 Index. To some extent this move was about recovering from the worst of the pandemic downturn in 2020, but there's a deeper story to understand here.