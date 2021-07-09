Cancel
Speculators cut bearish dollar bets to lowest since April - CFTC, Reuters

 7 days ago

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain's high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities as part of his promise to "level up" the countr... Today 22:30. By David LawderVENICE, Italy, July 10 (Reuters)...

Economy
Markets
What might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?

LONDON (Reuters) – Two top Bank of England officials surprised investors this week by saying the time might be nearing for the British central bank to rein in the huge stimulus programme it has used to steer the economy through the coronavirus crisis. With activity bouncing back strongly, and inflation...
The Bank of Japan is getting into industrial policy

The most important divide in the governance structure of our secular era – the theoretical separation between independent central bank and state – is being eroded on a daily basis. It’s growing ever harder to tell the difference between fiscal and monetary policy. And that matters, because you get to...
Beware of investing in SPACs, EU markets watchdog tells investors

LONDON (Reuters) – Investing in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) may not be appropriate for everyone, and additional action may be needed to preserve investor protection, the European Union’s markets watchdog said on Thursday. SPAC transactions, which have soared in popularity on Wall Street and more recently in Europe, “may...
Sigmaroc Regulatory News (SRC)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF SIGMAROC PLC.
Bank of England addicted to bond-buying - UK lawmaker panel chair

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is “addicted” to the nearly 900 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme which it has used to steer Britain’s economy through the crises of the past decade, the chair of a parliamentary committee said. The BoE must spell out more clearly why...
Unemployment claims at lowest level since start of pandemic

Unemployment claims at lowest level since start of pandemic. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the US economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000. The weekly tally, a proxy for layoffs, has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. The US recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters have predicted that the economy will expand this year by roughly 7 percent. That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sharply reduced new viral cases, despite a recent uptick, and Americans are eager to spend on things they had missed during pandemic lockdowns — dinners out, a round of drinks, sports and entertainment events, vacation getaways, and shopping trips. In response, businesses are posting job openings — a record 9.2 million in May — faster than they can fill them. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS.
Bank Of Japan Revises Down GDP Forecast, Details Green Fund

The Bank of Japan on Friday revised down its growth forecast for the current fiscal year and laid out details of its first green fund, announced last month. The central bank kept its key monetary easing measures unchanged, and maintained its longstanding two-percent inflation target, which remains far off despite years of efforts.
POLL-Bearish bets build on Asian currencies as virus struggle endures

* Short bets highest in Thai baht and Philippine peso * Thai baht bearish bets highest in six years * Ringgit short positions highest since March 2020 * Yuan maintains marginal bullish bets By Rushil Dutta July 15 (Reuters) - Investors piled bearish bets on most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht and Philippine peso taking most of the heat, as the economies struggled to rein in the pandemic and recent dollar strength undermined the local currencies, a Reuters poll showed. Sentiment for the Philippine peso turned bearish, the poll of 11 respondents showed, with short bets most concentrated since October 2018, after ratings agency Fitch downgraded its outlook on the Southeast Asian nation to negative. Fitch cited growing credit profile risks from the impact of COVID-19 for the country's negative outlook but maintained its investment grade score. Commenting on Fitch's decision, the Philippine central bank chief, Benjamin Dionko, said fiscal and monetary policies were in place to support recovery and that the drag caused by the pandemic was transitory. The peso has eased 0.4% so far this week. Short positions in the Thai baht nearly doubled to their highest since mid-August 2015, as the country suffered its worst incidence of infections yet and recorded 98 deaths on Thursday. Earlier this week, the tourism-reliant nation's central bank said it might miss growth forecasts and that recent containment measures were seen having a bigger-than-expected impact on the economy. Meanwhile, Malaysia's public health systems continued to be pummelled by record rises in COVID-19 cases this week, mainly due to the highly infectious Delta variant, dragging down investor confidence in the ringgit. Bearish bets on the Malaysian unit were at their highest since March last year. Investors also raised short bets on other Asian currencies, which fell against a firmer dollar, thanks to concerns over high infections across Asia and a spike in U.S. inflation last month that had investors' ears perked up for any guidance on tapering by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell eventually doused such speculations by saying the economy was still far from levels the Fed wanted to see before squeezing monetary support. Bearish wagers on the Indian rupee and Singapore's dollar grew, while soft bullish positions on the Taiwan dollar and Korean won reversed over the past 14 days. Only the Chinese yuan maintained a marginally bullish interest, though trimmed significantly from the beginning of June. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE USD/CNY USD/KRW USD/SGD USD/IDR USD/TWD USD/INR USD/MYR USD/PHP USD/THB 15/07 -0.15 0.27 0.53 0.23 0.13 0.68 1.06 1.06 1.56 01/07 -0.29 -0.29 0.02 0.36 -0.19 0.5 0.49 -0.04 0.85 17/06 -0.63 -0.36 -0.49 -0.5 -0.58 -0.21 -0.05 -0.31 0.2 03/06 -1.34 -0.51 -0.55 -0.4 -0.44 -0.71 0.32 -0.66 0.37 20/05 -0.33 0.43 0.37 -0.06 0.33 -0.03 0.26 -0.22 0.81 06/05 -0.52 -0.39 -0.58 0.31 -0.59 0.86 -0.04 -0.35 0.5 22/04 -0.17 -0.23 -0.44 0.56 -0.38 0.75 -0.03 -0.37 0.58 08/04 0.72 0.48 0.3 0.59 0.77 0.2 0.46 0.36 0.91 25/03 0.3 0.65 0.46 0.45 0.5 0.05 0.54 0.11 0.54 11/03 -0.06 0.55 0.55 0.22 -0.1 -0.37 0.5 0.09 0.49 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; polling by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
EU proposes adding shipping to its carbon trading market

(Reuters) -The European Commission on Wednesday proposed adding shipping to the bloc’s carbon market for the first time, adding pressure on an industry, which had for more than a decade avoided the European Union’s system of pollution charges, to become greener. Shipping is seen as one of the trickiest sectors...
FOREX-Dollar declines as Fed's Powell maintains dovish message

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The dollar pared recent gains. on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told. Congress the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the. central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. His comments came as a report showed U.S....
European Central Bank to investigate digital euro

The European Central Bank (ECB) is launching a two-year investigation on whether to establish a digital version of the euro to be used alongside cash. The central bank is proceeding with considerable caution as its counterparts around the world – such as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England – weigh up how to manage the growing popularity of digital currencies, including volatile cryptocurrencies. A digital currency issued by a central bank would be distinct from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin because they would be legal tender and usable for any transaction with a stable value.
London midday: Stocks weaker as inflation hits three-year high

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were in the red by midday on Wednesday, underperforming their European peers as sterling rallied after UK inflation hit its highest level in nearly three years. The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at 7,084.41, while the pound was up 0.4% against the dollar at 1.3866...
Bank Of England Follows Fed’s Lead on Divis, Buybacks

The UK’s central bank has removed restrictions on bank dividend payments and share buybacks, just three weeks after the Fed made a similar decision. UK banks were deemed to be resilient enough to support households and businesses through the economic recovery, according to an announcement from the Bank of England (BoE).
Central banks juggle global housing boom

Surging house prices across much of the globe are emerging as a key test for central banks’ ability to rein in their crisis support. Withdrawing stimulus too slowly risks inflating real estate further and worsening financial stability concerns in the longer term. Pulling back too hard means unsettling markets and sending property prices lower, threatening the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
CORRECT: UK inflation accelerates as food, transport prices up in June

(Correcting that ONS reported UK producer price inflation figures for June.) (Alliance News) - UK consumer and producer prices jumped in June, figures on Wednesday showed. The Office for National Statistics said the UK consumer price index jumped 2.5% on an annual basis in June, accelerating from 2.1% growth in May.
LIVE MARKETS-Major U.S. indexes absorb the inflation blow

* Financials weakest major S&P sector; tech lead gainers. July 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MAJOR U.S. INDEXES ABSORB THE INFLATION BLOW (0958 EDT/1358. GMT) Major U.S. indexes are...
UK reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, highest since April

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday reported 50 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest level since April as the government prepares to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions in England from next week. An additional 36,660 cases were registered, according to official data. Our...
LIVE MARKETS-Surf's up: Inflation crests, business sentiment swells

* Nasdaq edges up; S&P ~flat; Dow dips; small caps. * Financials weakest major S&P sector; tech lead gainers. July 13 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SURF'S UP: INFLATION CRESTS,...

