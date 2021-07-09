Cancel
TOP NEWS: BASF 2021 guidance bumped up by strong quarterly performance

 8 days ago

(Alliance News) - BASF SE on Friday increased its annual guidance following a stellar second quarter performance. BASF shares closed 3.2% higher in Frankfurt on Friday. The Ludwigshafen, Germany-based firm expects earnings before interest and tax in the second quarter of the year to be EUR2.32 billion, surging from EUR59 million a year ago.

