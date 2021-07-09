Feng Cha expects to have grand opening on Greenville in August

The fast-casual teahouse is set to have the grand opening of its ninth location in Dallas-Fort Worth in August. Feng Cha was set to debut at 1917 Greenville Ave. near Alamo Club this month. Equipment delays caused the tea, coffee, smoothie and dessert shop to push back its public opening. But the soft opening, when food bloggers and other media representatives will be invited, is still scheduled for this month. That will last for about two weeks.