Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

TRADING UPDATES: JD Sports vows diversity, Sainsbury faces mini-revolt

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. JD Sports Fashion PLC - Bury-based sportswear retailer - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Martin Davies steps down with immediate effect. Davies has served on the board since October 2012 and was nearing the end of the recommended nine-year term. "JD acknowledges that the composition of its board should reflect the current scale, momentum and global positioning of the group, the need to create additional diversity within its membership, and address the tenure of certain board members who have served on the board for longer than recommended," company says. Expects to announce Davies's successor shortly.

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd Sports#Diamonds#Alliance News#Wm Morrison Supermarkets#Asda#Tdr Capital#Oracle Power Plc London#Dekel Agri Vision Plc#Bluerock Diamonds Plc#Carat#Usd427#Usd289#Outokumpu#Orcadian Energy Plc#Sanne Group Plc#Cinven#Trans Siberian Gold Plc#Russia Horvik Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
Country
Finland
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
PLC
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

Revolut set to fetch 24bn pound valuation at funding round, Sky reports

(Sharecast News) - A fund raising round is set to turn Revolut into the most valuable fintech company in Britain ever. Later the same day, the banking and payments app was set to announce a £577m fundraising round led by Softbank's Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management which would value the firm at approximately £23.76bn, Sky News reported.
Businesspymnts.com

Revolut Raises $800M At $33B Valuation Led by SoftBank

British FinTech Revolut hit a $33 billion valuation following an $800 million funding round led by SoftBank and Tiger Global, Reuters reported on Thursday (July 15). The fresh infusion of capital makes the digital bank startup the U.K.'s most valuable FinTech firm, with a valuation higher than legacy lender NatWest. The payments firm Wise (formerly TransferWise) was valued at $11 billion following its direct listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), the biggest technology listing the exchange has ever had.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse sells European life and pensions business

Credit Suisse Life & Pensions AG - the company's European life and pensions business - has been sold to Octium Group for an undisclosed amount. Octium Group said in a statement that it has agreed to acquire Credit Suisse Life & Pensions AG, a Credit Suisse subsidiary that focuses primarily on German and Italian insurance clients with offices in Vaduz and Milan.
TravelLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Oil and travel firms drag stocks lower

(Alliance News) - London stock prices were trading lower on Thursday midday as new travel restrictions were imposed in the UK, while a truce between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hit oil prices. The FTSE 100 index was down 56.03 points, or 0.8%, at 7,035.16 midday Thursday. The...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Food & DrinksLife Style Extra

Dominos Regulatory News (DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares for cancellation:. Following the above transaction, the Company has 460,379,675 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 460,379,675 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Atlas Mara Limited Regulatory News (ATMA)

· Atlas Mara announces execution of a binding debt restructuring agreement with a significant majority of its creditors. · This milestone provides long-term stability for the Company to implement its strategic review, including its divestment programme and maintain on-going operations. · These actions pertain only to the Group's holding company...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Cineworld loses ground; Tullow gushes higher

London’s FTSE 250 was down 0.7% at 22,760.64 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. Cineworld and travel company Tui were both under the cosh amid worries about Covid-19. IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: "Airlines, cinemas, restaurants, and alike are all under heavy selling pressure as investors consider the potential ramifications of another major surge in hospitalisations. The UK has gone from having the lowest cases per 100,000 in Europe, to the worst in just six weeks.
BusinessLife Style Extra

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ

(Alliance News) - Prague-based cybersecurity firm Avast PLC is in talks for a possible takeover by Tempe, Arizona-based software company NortonLifeLock Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. According to people familiar with the matter, it is possible that a deal could be finalised within the month of July,...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Avast Share News (AVST)

PRESS: NortonLifeLock in talks for potential Avast takeover - WSJ. IN BRIEF: Avast bolsters team with roles focused on identity and M&As. IN BRIEF: Avast joins with Enterprise Nation to reach small businesses. 15 Jun 21 09:22. (Sharecast News) - Avast said on Tuesday that it has entered into a...
BusinessLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall as sterling rallies on inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday as sterling rallied after UK inflation hit its highest level in nearly three years, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,094.76, while the pound...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Atlas Mara to delist as part of agreement with creditors

Atlas Mara Ltd - Sub-Saharan Africa banking investor - Enters support and override agreement with 88% of creditors with debt outstanding for the company's and ABC Holdings Ltd's financing arrangements. Key terms of the agreement is that credits with direct facilities to Atlas Mara have agreed to forbearances concerning the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy