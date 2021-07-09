TRADING UPDATES: JD Sports vows diversity, Sainsbury faces mini-revolt
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. JD Sports Fashion PLC - Bury-based sportswear retailer - Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Martin Davies steps down with immediate effect. Davies has served on the board since October 2012 and was nearing the end of the recommended nine-year term. "JD acknowledges that the composition of its board should reflect the current scale, momentum and global positioning of the group, the need to create additional diversity within its membership, and address the tenure of certain board members who have served on the board for longer than recommended," company says. Expects to announce Davies's successor shortly.www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0