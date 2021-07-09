Cancel
Cancer

IN BRIEF: Angle's Parsortix successfully used to harvest cancer cells

 7 days ago

ANGLE Plc - UK-based liquid biopsy company - Parsortix system was successfully used to harvest cancer cells from the blood of patients with brain metastasis. Brain metastasis is the most common type of brain tumor, accounting for more than 88% of cases. Chief Executive Andrew Newland says: "This is important...

