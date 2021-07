Why are we asking this now?With the UK currently on course to end all social restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic on 19 July, attention is turning to the problem of reopening international travel and allowing the public to holiday abroad once more after 16 months of being cooped up at home.Currently, only a handful of green list countries can be visited without tourists having to undergo 10 days of quarantine upon return, but the government has indicated it wants to drop that requirement for fully-vaccinated people returning from destinations on the amber list “later in the...