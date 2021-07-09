Hospital breaks record with 'baby boom' of over 100 babies born in 91 hours

(FORT WORTH, Texas) -- A hospital broke its record of high-volume stretches of births twice between June 24 to June 28, delivering 107 babies in a total of 91 hours. The "baby boom" was not entirely an anomaly for Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, as it is considered high-volume delivery hospital. However, this influx of births was higher than any the hospital had experienced in the past, surpassing the previous record of 48 births in 41 hours.