Portage, IN

Indiana DNR Seeks Public Input for Lake Michigan Watershed Grants

By karlberner
indiana105.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana DNR is looking for public input as it begins to prioritize 2022 grant funding for the Lake Michigan watershed. A public meeting will take place at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission in Portage July 21st, beginning at 10am. Lake Michigan Coastal Program members and staff will be present to collect input on proposed projects that could receive priority consideration for funding in the upcoming grant cycle. For those who cannot attend, an online survey is available until August 13th. To view and complete the survey, click here.

