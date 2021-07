The Board of Directors of the United Fund of Talbot County voted to allocate $191,500 to 9 member agencies for its 2021-22 campaign, an 7.5% increase over the prior year. These agencies qualified by demonstrating how their requests for funds would be used to meet the health and human services needs of the underserved in Talbot County. The original amount requested by the 11 applicant agencies was $232,000.