Covid testing centre to reopen in Newtown

East Hampton Village residents may want to begin keeping an eye on Newtown Lane and Railroad Avenue, where a large-scale luxury townhouse complex could one day soon replace the brick building where Mary’s Marvelous is, as well as several adjacent properties. A real estate agent said the quiet part out loud recently in a press release on the former Cavagnaro’s property deal, explaining that the new owner and Village Mayor Jerry Larsen “share the vision of expanding the core village business district to the area around the railroad station. . . .” Perhaps not ironically, Mr. Larsen ran his campaign for mayor on the NewTown Party ticket on a message of “change.” We wonder if this was the scale of change that voters thought they were agreeing to when they put him and his running mates, Chris Minardi and Sandra Melendez, in office last year.