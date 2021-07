State rental assistance program stands poised to help thousands of tenants and landlords, but time is running short. North Carolina has almost never done a good job of helping people who are down on their luck or simply struggling to survive in the modern economy. The near collapse of the state’s stingiest-in-the-nation, badly under-resourced and rapidly overwhelmed unemployment insurance system last year at the height of the COVID-19 recession provided a classic example of this sorry state of affairs, but it was just the latest entry on a very long list.