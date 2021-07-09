Cancel
Dane County, WI

Dane County Sheriff announces developments in case of missing Windsor couple

By Jonathan Stefonek deforestedit@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 7 days ago

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett held a press conference Friday afternoon giving an update on a Windsor couple reported missing on July 7. At the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Barrett announced that Chandler M. Halderson, 23, was being held in Dane County Jail on suspicion of providing false information to authorities regarding his parents, Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, whom he had reported missing.

