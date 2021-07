Most England football fans might have been unable to travel to Italy to support the Three Lions in their quarter final clash, but it didn’t stop supporters turning out in force across the country to cheer on their team. England beat Ukraine 4-0 at the Euro 2020 quarter final in Rome, but did so largely without support in the stands as Italy remains on the UK’s amber list and fans have been urged not to travel.The game was an attempt for the men’s team to qualify for their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years. England’s Lionesses reached the...