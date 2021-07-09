Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Los Lobos Return With Native Sons July 30 via New West Records

By New West Records
westcentralsbest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Lobos will return with Native Sons on July 30th via New West Records. The 13-song set was produced by Los Lobos in East Los Angeles and finds the band mapping their musical DNA as a kaleidoscopic selection of tribute songs from their homeland, ultimately creating a crucial snapshot of L.A.’s musical heritage. Having formed in 1973 and gotten their start playing spirited renditions of Mexican folk music at parties and in restaurants, Los Lobos are no strangers to reinterpretation (and if you’ve ever been to one of their legendary live shows, you already know that). These brothers have always held a deep appreciation for diverse music, and they love pulling out old gems and making them shine like new.

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Ritchie Valens
Person
Steve Earle
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Ry Cooder
Person
Steve Berlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New West Records#Vinyl Records#Surf Music#Native Sons#Mexican#Chicano#National Heritage#2021 2022#Mavericks#The Tedeschi Trucks Band#Public Image Ltd#Coke#Independent Record Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
Taos, NMTaos News

Blast from the past: Los Lobos headlines Taos July Fourth celebration

The excitement was palpable as locals and visitors rolled into Kit Carson Park for a lively Independence Day Celebration in Taos, featuring headliners Los Lobos. Some concert goers came with folding chairs and sunshades, while others strolled through the crowd unencumbered, all visibly overjoyed to be back out and about after the pandemic shut down most community events for a year and a half.
MusicPosted by
The Press

Kate Magdalena's New Song 'Canyonlands" Recalls Music of the Sixties: Bringing the Music and Message of Sixties Icon "Laurel Canyon" to Contemporary Listeners

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sixties made its imprint on almost every aspect of our lives, changing the world from one bound in some fundamental ways, to one that became freed of some, if not all, of those bindings. From models of beauty, and social mores, to political, economic, and spiritual openings, there was a sudden expansion of authentic expression. One of the seeds of that new expression was Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles where Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, and Steven Stills lived for a time and worked together.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jason Bonham announces Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour

Jason Bonham has announced the Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour for North America this fall. The 29 date trek kicks off October 15th in Stateline, NV with stops in Bakersfield, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and more before wrapping November 26th in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now via...
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
Musicxpn.org

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 16th!

A midsummer’s crop of new albums? Do go on! John Mayer reunites with producer Don Was for the sleek and stylized Sob Rock. Though the album is only occasionally as ‘yacht rock’ (or ‘roséwave,’ for that matter) as its Winwood/Scaggs/Palmer-indebted cover suggests, it boasts plenty of Mayer’s skillful guitar work as well as contributions from Maren Morris and Cautious Clay. Following her 2019 breakout, lo-fi phenom Clairo returns with her intimate and tender second album, Sling. Returning to his Chet Faker moniker, singer/producer Nick Murphy explores rhythms and atmospheres on Hotel Surrender. Imminent XPN Fest headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band (and guest Trey Anastasio) present a recording of their one-off run-through of Derek and the Dominos’ seminal 1970 LP Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which they staged for the 2019 LOCKN’ festival. Adventurous LA artist Lawrence Rothman puts their own spin on sun-bleached Americana on the Lucinda Williams- and Amanda Shires-featuring Good Morning, America. Brazilian-born Rodrigo Amarante might be best-known for his song “Tuyo” serving as the theme to the series Narcos; his new solo album, Drama, draws inspiration from bossa nova and The Rolling Stones. Canadian folk-pop heroes Barenaked Ladies‘ Detour de Force is their first release in four years, featuring topical songs the venerable group constructed in lockdown. Santigold, Ziggy Marley, The Clash’s Mick Jones, and others make appearances on Solid Gold U-Roy, the final album by reggae icon U-Roy, who passed away in February of this year. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and a bunch more) below…
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

West Side native Steelo Brim parlays ‘Ridiculousness’ into multiple projects

When Steelo Brim left Chicago for Los Angeles, he had one goal in mind: create content. And he succeeded, but not how he initially thought he would. “When I came to L.A. I wanted to do music, but Rob [Dyrdek, then a skateboarder and fledgling MTV host] would hang out at the studio, and he thought I was hilarious, and said, ‘Hey, wanna do a show with me?’ I didn’t believe him; it was Hollywood talk,” said Brim. “I know going into it the expectations are never ‘I’d be going on for 10 years.’ You go into anything you do, and you’re praying to God that you get greenlit.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Son Volt Captures The American Consciousness With New Song "Livin' In The USA", Album ELECTRO MELODIER Out July 30

Son Volt’s Jay Farrar is an iconic alt-country/Americana pioneer and one of the genre’s most vital and beloved songwriters. With his thoughtful, raw and honest lyrics, Farrar is once again speaking to our social consciousness in a way that only he can with new track “Livin’ in the USA.” The song questions the notion of the American dream as many continue to grapple with the reality of what that is. Is it actually attainable for all, as many of us were taught? Is the land of the free and the brave free for everyone? And at what cost? In the spirit of the great activist artists before him, Farrar asks, “Where’s the heart from days of old? Where’s the empathy? Where’s the soul?” Listen to/view “Livin’ in the USA” HERE.
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

Hiss Golden Messenger's Quietly Blowing It Reaches Over 8 Million Streams Since Release

2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger has released “Hardlytown,” a new song and video from the album Quietly Blowing It, out now on Merge Records. “The times that we’re living through have made me think, in so many different ways large and small, about our obligations to one another,” says Taylor. “How much to give away? How much to keep for ourselves? How much is too much, and how much is not enough? Maybe the conversation that the mother and son have throughout ‘Hardlytown’ was my attempt to reckon with the tension that exists between selflessness and selfishness.” He adds, “We all know some version of this conversation. We’re currently in the middle of it as a country and as a species. I have two children, and I’m trying to teach them about what it means to be, and the ways we all stand to benefit from being, good neighbors. It’s sort of a simple lesson in theory, but more complicated in practice. But then, I guess all good things are.”
MusicPaste Magazine

Record Time: New & Notable Vinyl Releases (July 2021)

Record Time is Paste’s monthly column that takes a glimpse into the wide array of new vinyl releases currently flooding record stores around the world. Rather than run down every fresh bit of wax in the marketplace, we’ll home in on special editions, reissues and unusual titles that come across our desk with an interest in discussing both the music and how it is pressed and presented. This month we prepare you for the July Record Store Day Drop with a look at a few releases out tomorrow, boxed sets from British superstars, private press folk and more.
Rock MusicKansas City Star

For rock band Chicago, touring is a hard habit to break

“Chicago II” is a sprawling 66-minute album that contains three of the band’s hits, two of which — “Make Me Smile” and ‘Colour My World” — are wrapped in the 10-minute “Ballet for a Girl in Buchannon" suite on side two. So, on Chicago’s last visit to Pittsburgh, at The...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Best Albums Of 1986: An Outstanding Year For Music

As far as years in music go, 1986 is up there with the best of them in terms of albums. You had the arrival of the adult Janet Jackson, Paul Simon’s masterful Graceland, and a whole slate of excellent metal records. The year saw more and more hip-hop was beginning to come out in album form. And a guy named Rick Rubin seemed to be just about everywhere. In short, there’s something for just about everyone in this list of the best albums from 1986. Dig in and start to explore.
Rock Musicjazztimes.com

Dave McMurray: Grateful Deadication (Blue Note)

Sure, why not the Grateful Dead? Jazz artists have long drawn upon the songs of the Beatles and other rockers as sources for fresh interpretation, yet the catalog of the Dead, arguably rock’s highest-profile purveyors of collective improvisation, has been largely ignored save for a handful of releases. Saxophonist Dave McMurray correctly recognizes that there’s much to mine in the group’s sizable canon: not only the jams that kept the Dead’s audiences twirling and swirling for 30 years, but also the more conventionally composed melodies they set down. Songs like “Eyes of the World,” “Franklin’s Tower,” and “Estimated Prophet” offer fresh templates, and Detroit’s McMurray—whose Blue Note debut, Music Is Life, was issued in 2018—gives them a whole new funky spin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy