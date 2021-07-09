Los Lobos Return With Native Sons July 30 via New West Records

2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger has released “Hardlytown,” a new song and video from the album Quietly Blowing It, out now on Merge Records. “The times that we’re living through have made me think, in so many different ways large and small, about our obligations to one another,” says Taylor. “How much to give away? How much to keep for ourselves? How much is too much, and how much is not enough? Maybe the conversation that the mother and son have throughout ‘Hardlytown’ was my attempt to reckon with the tension that exists between selflessness and selfishness.” He adds, “We all know some version of this conversation. We’re currently in the middle of it as a country and as a species. I have two children, and I’m trying to teach them about what it means to be, and the ways we all stand to benefit from being, good neighbors. It’s sort of a simple lesson in theory, but more complicated in practice. But then, I guess all good things are.”