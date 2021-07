A heated argument between a couple led to a man dragging a woman with his truck and running over her legs on the Steese Highway. An individual driving on the Steese on Wednesday evening recorded the incident. In a video posted to the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook page, a woman can be seen hanging on the door of a black and red truck, appearing to be talking to the male driver. The man, identified by Alaska State Troopers as 33 year-old Fairbanks resident Jesse Kueber, starts to drive away as the woman continues trying to talk to him.