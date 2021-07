The Railroad Commission of Texas issued a total of 739 original drilling permits in June 2021 compared to 312 in June 2020. The June 2021 total includes 638 permits to drill new oil or gas wells, seven to re-enter plugged well bores, and 84 for re-completions of existing well bores. The breakdown of well types for original drilling permits in June 2021 is 171 oil, 37 gas, 501 oil or gas, 24…