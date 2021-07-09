Cancel
Military

What Were the Biggest Naval Battles of All Time? A Navy War College Professor Ranked Them.

By James Holmes
19fortyfive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanking battles by their importance has been a bloodsport among military historians as long as there have been military historians. Creasy’s classic Fifteen Decisive Battles of the World(1851) set the standard for the genre. But what makes a battle decisive? And what makes one such test of arms more important...

MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Top U.S. general ‘shocked’ by report of 1,900 missing military guns

The nation’s top general said Thursday he’s “shocked” by recent reports that the U.S. military lost at least 1,900 weapons over the past decade. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he has asked the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps to immediately review their internal figures and report back.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Pentagon Plan Sets Navy Up To Quickly Shed 30% Of Cruiser And Destroyer Fleet

The Navy’s new shipbuilding plan, released in mid-June, telegraphs enormous cuts to America’s large surface combatant fleet of cruisers and destroyers. The mild verbiage from the report, saying “that growing the small surface combatant force enables reductions in the quantity of large surface combatants while yielding a more distributed and lethal force,” masks a likely brutal downsizing.
MilitaryUSNI News

Navy Adjusts F-35C Squadron Size to End Fighter Shortfall by 2025

Navy officials told a key House panel this week that by creating a different mix of aircraft in the future carrier air wing, the service could shave five years off the timetable to close the shortfall in its strike fighter aircraft inventory. By 2025, the Navy will have solved its...
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Navy Now Has a TOPGUN for Submariners

The U.S. Navy now has a naval squadron that imitates enemy submarines in simulated combat. The unit is part of a wider trend in the U.S. military of training to fight realistic enemies. The squadron, AGGRON, is similar to the “aggressor” squadrons that train fighter pilots. The U.S. Navy is...
MilitaryUSNI News

The Life and Service of a World War II Mine Warfare Sailor, Part 19

The USS Sway (AM-120) was anchored in Buckner Bay, Okinawa, at the end of July 1945. Though major combat operations in the area had ended, she continued to sweep for mines to keep shipping channels open, as well as performing ring patrols around the island to prevent Japanese attacks. Planning for the invasion of Japan was well under way, but in the coming days, a new weapon would be deployed that would render all of that planning moot.
MilitaryNewsweek

The U.S. Navy's Leadership Crisis | Opinion

The Chinese Communist Party is determined to supplant the United States—and building a navy to do it. America's next major war will likely play out in the Pacific Ocean, and our Navy will win or lose the day. But recent events like warships colliding in the Pacific and U.S. sailors surrendering to Iranian terrorists do not instill great confidence in the competency of our Navy. The Navy's problems begin with its leadership. A recent nonpartisan and seriously researched report jarringly concluded that, rather than focusing on training our sailors to fight and win, the Navy's most senior officials are, as a group, adrift.
Militarynaval-technology.com

USS Benfold destroyer conducts FONOP operation in Paracel Islands

The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) has conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the vicinity of the Paracel Islands. The ship is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations that conducts missions in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The USS...
Militarythedrive.com

Here's Our Best Look Yet At The Navy's New Laser Dazzler System

The Navy's Optical Dazzling Interdictor, or ODIN, was photographed installed on the USS Stockdale during a replenishment in the Pacific. Images published by the U.S. Navy this week offer the most detailed look yet at the new Optical Dazzling Interdictor, or ODIN, in an operational setting. The directed energy weapon was seen aboard the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer while it was conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on July 12, 2021. ODIN is one of the Navy's premier directed energy weapons initiatives and according to these images and budget documentation, the dazzler may be approaching a largely operational status.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin test flights in 2023. The ICBM, known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), will form the land-based leg of the strategic triad. The cost of the missile is estimated to run $61 billion over 10 years, prompting critics to suggest cheaper...

