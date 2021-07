Doctors enjoying a holiday in Cornwall are being asked to take shifts at GPs in the area to help cope with a shortage in staff.GPs on holiday on the Roseland Peninsula are being offered locum shifts to help with a shortage of doctors there.Several surgeries in the Roseland area of the county took to social media to advertise the shifts which they said could help to “pay for the extortionate cost of the hols.”Practice manager Nicola Davies took to Twitter to advertise the shifts after having tried to fill them, in more conventional ways, with no success. She wrote on...