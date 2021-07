Allergen labelling is changing for foods pre-packed for direct sale (PPDS) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has published new resources to help food businesses prepare. On 1 October 2021, Natasha's Law will come into effect, changing regulations on allergen labelling for pre-packed for direct sale (PPDS) foods. Food firms such as cafes selling PPDS foods ready for consumption, such as sandwiches and wraps, will have to include full ingredients on the product label with allergenic ingredients emphasised within that list.