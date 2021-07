New Patient Seminar set at OGH Ochiltree General Hospital will host a New Parent Seminar on Tuesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. at the OGH conference room on the north side of the building. Dr. Jennifer McGaughy will present information about labor, delivery, and anesthesia. The seminar is free to attend, and you don’t have to be a patient at OGH or with other Perryton doctors to attend. Translators…