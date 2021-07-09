Cancel
Georgia State

GBI reports missing Georgia teenage girl located in Illinois

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 22 days ago
COCHRAN, Ga. — The GBI says 13-year-old Natasha Brown was located around 8:15 a.m. Saturday in Springfield, Illinois. Police in Springfield notified them Brown was found and currently safe.

GBI Agents say the investigation into Brown’s disappearance continues.

This investigation remains active and ongoing

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 13-year-old girl who vanished from middle Georgia.

Officials said Nastasha Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Violet Street in Cochran. Cochran is about 45 minutes south of Macon in Bleckley County.

Police said she told family she was going on a walk and she hasn’t been seen since. She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has long black and maroon hair.

The GBI said she was wearing a long red or dark orange shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone that has information regarding Nastasha or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-4282 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2021 Cox Media Group

