Individuals are encouraged to use personal protection and to eliminate mosquito breeding sources. IMPERIAL COUNTY- The Imperial County Public Health Department announced Monday, July 19, that two local mosquito pools have tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE). The mosquito pools were collected in the city of El Centro near West Main Road just east of Austin Road and in the city of Imperial near the area of La Paz Drive and Puerto Vallarta Avenue. The samples were collected on July 13th and results were received July 16th.