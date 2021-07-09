She can, she will: 33 female-owned businesses to put on 'pop-up' market in Moses Lake this weekend
MOSES LAKE - Saturday and Sunday’s She Se Puede pop-up market is all about local women in business who want to showcase the products and services they sell. Organizers of She Se Puede say the event isn’t just a pop-up market, “it’s a movement.” Following last month’s inaugural pop-up event in Quincy, which featured 14 female-owned businesses, this weekend’s market in Moses Lake will feature over double that with 33 different businesses.www.ifiberone.com
