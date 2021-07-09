Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moses Lake, WA

She can, she will: 33 female-owned businesses to put on 'pop-up' market in Moses Lake this weekend

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSES LAKE - Saturday and Sunday’s She Se Puede pop-up market is all about local women in business who want to showcase the products and services they sell. Organizers of She Se Puede say the event isn’t just a pop-up market, “it’s a movement.” Following last month’s inaugural pop-up event in Quincy, which featured 14 female-owned businesses, this weekend’s market in Moses Lake will feature over double that with 33 different businesses.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Moses Lake, WA
Business
City
Moses Lake, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Cass Lake#Coffee#She Se Puede#Custom Cups#Glassware#Iphone Cases#Screen Printing#Cacksicles#Makeup Application#Men#Chamoy Dips#Lash Technician#Fruta Enchilada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 2

Community Policy