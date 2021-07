Making an investment in the community is something that community colleges have done since the first community college opened in Joliet, Illinois, with six students in 1901. Today there are 936 public community colleges across the country, making a positive impact in the areas they serve by investing in the entire community. Today, community colleges offer affordable education to all, and in doing so, assist our historically underserved populations so they can have a better life through workforce development or transfer opportunities. By removing the barriers to education, we are not only helping the individual, but in turn, we are creating a stronger and more robust economy for us all.