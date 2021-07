STORRS — Amari DeBerry hopes to see an immediate benefit from her summer session with the UConn women’s basketball team. The Huskies’ 6-foot-5 freshman center will head to Washington, D.C. on July 20 to take part in the final round of USA Basketball’s U-19 national team trials. Nine players, including UConn freshman Azzi Fudd, were named to the team in May after trials in Denver. DeBerry is one of five finalists for the three remaining spots on the roster for the team that will play in the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup Aug. 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary.