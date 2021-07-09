Transcending Zenyatta Bug Fails to Move the Payload
A user on the competitive Overwatch subreddit, Holajz, posted a clip from a match that showed Zenyatta on a payload and was unable to further escort it to the objective. In the clip, a Zenyatta player was escorting the payload to the first point, then decided to use his Transcendence ultimate ability. Except, when the Zenyatta used Transcendence, it seemingly stopped the payload from moving further onto the next point though he was clearly on it.www.dbltap.com
