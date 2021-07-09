Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Transcending Zenyatta Bug Fails to Move the Payload

By Ayrton Lauw
Posted by 
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A user on the competitive Overwatch subreddit, Holajz, posted a clip from a match that showed Zenyatta on a payload and was unable to further escort it to the objective. In the clip, a Zenyatta player was escorting the payload to the first point, then decided to use his Transcendence ultimate ability. Except, when the Zenyatta used Transcendence, it seemingly stopped the payload from moving further onto the next point though he was clearly on it.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
580
Followers
4K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transcendence#Moira S Fade#Overwatch 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

EVA-8 Weapon Nerf is Being Discussed for Apex Legends

A potential nerf for the EVA-8 pump-action shotgun came to light recently during the fifth episode of the Apex Uncut podcast earlier this week. The episode originally aired on Sunday, July 11, and featured Cloud9's Zach Mazer and The_FortniteGuy, owner of Team Kungarna and Box Fight Championships, as its hosts. Their special guest was Apex Legends' John "JayBiebs" Larson, Associate Live Balance Designer, who answered a host of questions on potential changes to Ranked mode, which legends top the charts, and where the development team is looking to make adjustments.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay Features Detailed

After the dust has died down following its official reveal, Battlefield 2042 has provided details on whether crossplay will be featured in the game and how it will work. Crossplay is a feature that many gaming fans expect to be part of titles with a heavy multiplayer focus, so with Battlefield 2042 being entirely online, the pressure is truly on.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Unlock Mace in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

We've uncovered how players can unlock the mace in Call of Duty (COD): Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. Players feeling a bit more medieval recently are in luck thanks to a new release coming to Warzone. The latest batch of in-game content, Season 4 Reloaded, is scheduled to launch on Thursday, July 15, bringing in a massive tidal wave of fresh modes, maps, and mayhem. Sure, zombies and new operators are cool—but who wouldn't want to bludgeon their enemies to death with a black-iron blunt weapon?
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

How Death’s Door and Tunic Aim to Transcend Soulslikes

While we’ve seen plenty of Zelda-likes and Soulslikes over the years, few games have managed to understand the exact elements that makes them great quite like Tunic and Death’s Door. The thing that makes the Souls games so memorable isn’t the steep difficulty, nebulous mechanics, or grotesque bosses, but rather a pure sense of adventure, exploration, and discovery, and these two games have that in spades. And so, while we wait for Elden Ring and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to come along next year, it’s indies like these that seem to be adeptly carrying their torch.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Cross-play open beta for Splitgate has arrived on PC

First-person shooters have maintained their immense popularity for years now, which has allowed developers to explore the genre from all sorts of different angles. Although the sheer prevalence of first-person shooters makes it easy for some to grow fatigued, many developers have consistently demonstrated that the genre remains incredibly flexible and open to experimentation. Splitgate, a free-to-play first-person shooter referred to as “Halo meets Portal,” serves as one such example of the genre’s versatility. Although Splitgate has been out since 2019, players will now have an excuse to try out its unique blend of mechanics once more, as developer 1047 Games just released the cross-play open beta for Splitgate on PC. The developer also posted a new trailer that advertises the open beta.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Nier: Automata Gets Its Long-Awaited Steam Patch

A patch for the Steam version of Nier Automata has finally arrived, over four years after the game was initially released. This patch will finally fix at least some of the issues that have plagued the Steam version of the game. While there’s no way to know whether this patch will fix all of the game’s issues, at least it’s something. The patch rolls out on July 15.
TechnologyPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Player Shows Off Advanced Lucio Trick

An Overwatch player showed off an advanced trick using his ultimate. A new trick was discovered that allows Lucio to blindside the enemy by making them think the player had wasted their Sound Barrier before striking back with a counterattack. Sound Barrier is one of the best defensive ultimate from...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Pantheon build in League of Legends

The Unbreakable Spear, Pantheon is one of the most versatile champions in League of Legends. While traditionally played as a top champion, Pantheon can be played in the mid lane and even support. The champion’s kit allows him to shut down opponents’ abilities and win duels with ease early in the game while remaining powerful throughout.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Battlefield 2042 Crossplay/Progression Confirmed, Current and Last-Gen Players Separated

Since revealing the Battlefield 2042 last month, EA and DICE have been a bit evasive about their crossplay and cross-progression plans, but today they revealed full details. Long story short, crossplay and cross-progression are in, although there will be some limitations. Crossplay will be supported between the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, but Xbox One and PS4 players will be left out in the cold. On the other hand, cross-progression will be supported across all platforms, both current and last-gen.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Cult favourite RPG Swords & Souls: Neverseen announced for Switch

Armor Games Studios and SoulGame Studio have announced Swords & Souls: Neverseen for Nintendo Switch later this year. Launching on August 18, Swords & Souls: Neverseen will be the first entry in the cult classic series to be released on a home console. The original Swords & Souls game was...
Video Gamespsu.com

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Progression, Cross-Commerce Announced For PC, PlayStation, And Xbox

Battlefield 2042 will incorporate Cross-Progression and Cross-Commerce across all platforms, developer Ripple Effect Studios and publisher EA has confirmed. This is pretty major news, as for example, it means that any progress and purchases you make in the PlayStation versions of the game can be unlocked on the PC and Xbox editions. It also joins the recently-announced Cross-Play feature, which will allow PC and console players to play together.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Cross-play for Battlefield 2042 Confirmed

One of the most common questions related to the upcoming Battlefield 2042 was: does it support cross-play? Rumors indicated that, but during the official unveiling of the game, DICE was not completely transparent about it. Now they have finally confirmed it, cross-play will be supported in Battlefield 2042… kind of.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

DOOM Eternal Update 6.1 Patch Notes

DOOM Eternal has today launched its 6.1 update, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this update. While the title’s July 8 update mainly focused on fixes and buffs to the Precision Bolt + Ballista in Battlemode, this update more focuses on fixes for the game’s Campaign mode. There are a few Battlemode fixes as well, though much less substantial this time around. Still, fixes are always good for the health of the game going forward, as you wouldn’t want to run into one on an Ultra Nightmare run. Without further adieu, here’s everything that’s been changed with the Campaign and more in DOOM Eternal update 6.1!
Video Gamespixelkin.org

Free demo Reverie Knights Tactics Prologue available on Steam

I’m a sucker for any game with ‘tactics’ in the title. You can bet I have my eyes on Reverie Knights Tactics, which is launching later this year. Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer 40 Giants, have released a playable preview version called Reverie Knights Tactics Prologue, and it’s available now on Steam PC.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Ninja Becomes Playable Character In Free-To-Play Fantasy RPG

If you're the type of person to like watching videos or streams that have any sort of tenuous link to gaming, you probably know of Raid: Shadow Legends. The free-to-play RPG has been advertised high and low across sites like Twitch and YouTube, and content creators of all shapes and sizes have promoted the game. And though it's based in a fantasy realm, one very real and familiar face will be joining the ranks as a playable character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy