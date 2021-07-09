Cancel
Business

IMF: Inflation Could Last, Speed Up Interest Rate Hikes

By Medora Lee
thebalance.com
 11 days ago

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that the risk of a prolonged increase in inflation, particularly in the U.S., could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise benchmark interest rates sooner than expected, a development that would not only impact U.S. borrowers but potentially hurt developing nations struggling most with COVID-19.

Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Inflation#Interest Rates#Economic Recovery#The Federal Reserve#Fed
