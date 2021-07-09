Global Dietary Fibers Market Insights, Leading Players, Current Trends And COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2027
Dietary Fibers Market was valued at USD 6.20 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 13.22 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. Dietary Fibers are classified into two types such as soluble and insoluble based on their physical characteristics. These are mainly obtained from pants & comprise cellulose and non- cellulosic polysaccharides. Dietary Fibers help in waste movement inside the body, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol.www.atlantanews.net
