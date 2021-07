Record: 7 - 9 (17) That's how often Washington's pass attempts traveled fewer than 5 yards down the field in 2020, the highest mark in football. If you watched this offense, you know Alex Smith took his conservative style to an even bigger extreme than ever in his comeback from injury, with a whopping 62.3% of his passes traveling less than 5 yards down the field. This offense figures to be more conservative with anyone but Smith under center, and Ryan Fitzpatrick threw 5 or more yards down the field on 59.9% of his attempts in 2020. J.D. McKissic's value was tied directly to Smith's lack of aggressiveness, but it'll be interesting to see what the change to Fitzpatrick means for Gibson's upside. This team should still throw to the running back plenty -- remember, Ron Rivera coached Christian McCaffrey in Carolina -- but you can't necessarily just look at the usage from last year and expect the same to happen this season.