Jaishankar hands over relics of Georgia's Queen Ketevan

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTbilisi [Georgia], July 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived here on Friday on a two-day official visit, said he was blessed to hand over the holy relics of St. Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia and it was an emotional moment. Jaishankar was received by his...

