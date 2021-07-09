Jaishankar hands over relics of Georgia's Queen Ketevan

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has spoken out about the backlash she received after announcing she would play for her birth country of Japan rather than the United States at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.She expressed surprise at the criticism during an episode of her new self-titled docuseries on Netflix.“I’ve been playing under the Japan flag since I was 14. It was never even a secret that I’m going to play for Japan for the Olympics," said Ms Osaka, according to Insider. "So I don’t choose America and suddenly people are like, ‘Your Black card is revoked.’ And it’s...