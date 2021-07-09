Lanolin Market Growth to Be Worth USD 362.5 Million by 2027 | Reports And Data
The Global Lanolin market is projected to reach USD 362.5 million by 2027. Incisive growth in the personal care industry owing to the rising consumer base in the developing regions, higher consumer preference for the natural & organic ingredients, innovations in the value-added products have spurred the overall growth of this industry. A massive amount of revenue for the lanolin market is generated from the personal care applications, and enormous growth in such applications helps add to the market value largely.www.atlantanews.net
