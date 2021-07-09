Cancel
Bitcoin Information Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Bitcoin Magazine, ChainDD, CoinDesk

Latest released the research study on Global Bitcoin Information Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bitcoin Information Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bitcoin Information Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bitcoinist (Hungary),Bitcoin Magazine (United States),CryptoSlate (United Kingdom),ChainDD (United States),CoinDesk LLC (United States),Null Tx (United States),Reddit Inc. (United States),CoinTelegraph (United States),CCN Money (United States),NewsBTC (United Kingdom).

Markets

Hazardous Waste Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections

The latest independent research document on Global Hazardous Waste Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Hazardous Waste Management study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Hazardous Waste Management market report advocates analysis of Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, Waste Management, Inc, OC Waste & Recycling, Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., EnergySolutions, Clean Harbors & Covanta Holding.
Markets

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
Markets

Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market projected to reach $156.9 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.0%

According to a new market research report "Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Type (Online Gaming, Music Streaming, VoD and Communication), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), Streaming Device, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 81.6 billion in 2019 to USD 156.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019–2024. Major growth factors for the market include growth broadband and fixed data connection, and increase in usage of smart devices.
Industry

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Economy

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Industry

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Business

SSI enters Financial Aggregation market

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When businesses are facing harrowing times due to ill-managed resources or ideas, the need to have specialized personnel to help the ideation sail through has increased multifold. At this juncture, Setup Services India (SSI) announced its entry into the Financial Aggregation market. The company...
Software

In Memory Computing Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 : Hazelcast, IBM, TIBCO

Latest survey on Global In Memory Computing Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of In Memory Computing. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global In Memory Computing market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are ScaleOut Software, Hazelcast, IBM, TIBCO, SAP, Software, GigaSpaces, GridGain Systems, Altibase, Oracle & Microsoft.
Software

Billing & Invoicing Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bitrix24, Xero, Zoho

The Latest Released Billing & Invoicing Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Billing & Invoicing Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Billing & Invoicing Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Replicon TimeBill, FreshBooks, Chargebee, Tipalti AP Automation, Xero, Elorus, Certify Purchasing, Clio, BigTime, MONEI, TimeSolv, Avaza, Zoho Invoice, HarmonyPSA, PandaDoc, Bitrix24, Zoho Books & Time Tracker.
Drinks

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
TV & Videos

Video on Demand Service Market is Booming Worldwide at Unstoppable Rate | Netflix, Apple TV, Comcast Corporation, Amazon Prime Video

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Video on Demand Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Markets

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
Markets

Densified Silica Fume Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth, Sales and Forecast till 2031

Densified silica fume, also known as DSF, is a fine pozzolanic material produced as a byproduct in the arc furnace method while manufacturing elemental silicon and/or ferro-silicon alloys. Densified silica fume is called so because of its high density, which lies in the range of 400 – 720 kg/m3. It is one of the key components used to manufacture concrete and refractories.
Markets

Fillers in the Food Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the fillers in the food market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the fillers in the food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%. In this market, starch is expected to remain the largest filler type and processed meat and seafood segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing per capita income and working population leading the demand for processed and packaged food products.
Markets

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Markets

Frozen Potatoes Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Frozen Potatoes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Frozen Potatoes market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Frozen Potatoes industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Markets

Jeans Market to See Booming Growth Worldwide with Diesel, Inditex, Dolce and Gabbana

The Latest Released Jeans market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Jeans market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Jeans market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as American Eagle Outfitters, Edwin, Frame, PullandBear, Parasuco, VF Corp., Calvin Klein, DL1961 Premium Denim, True Religion, Esprit Holdings Ltd, HandM, PVH Corporation, Inditex, Replay, Mango, AG Jeans, TopShop, Gap, Goldsign Jeans, Denham, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Diesel S.p.A., Paper Denim and Cloth, Uniqlo, American Apparel, Citizen of Humanity & Fidelity Denim.

