Register your child for Imagination Library!
The Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library invites all future students who will attend Chase City Elementary School and Clarksville Elementary School, to receive an age appropriate book each month from birth to age 5. There is no cost for the books. Parents register your child/children online at www.imaginationlibrary.com or complete a form at the following libraries: Boydton, Chase City or Clarksville. Contact 434-362-2034 with any questions.www.thenewsprogress.com
