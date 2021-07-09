Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chase City, VA

Register your child for Imagination Library!

thenewsprogress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County, an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library invites all future students who will attend Chase City Elementary School and Clarksville Elementary School, to receive an age appropriate book each month from birth to age 5. There is no cost for the books. Parents register your child/children online at www.imaginationlibrary.com or complete a form at the following libraries: Boydton, Chase City or Clarksville. Contact 434-362-2034 with any questions.

www.thenewsprogress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chase City, VA
City
Clarksville, VA
City
Boydton, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Mecklenburg County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagination Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others refused ambulance care.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 1

Community Policy