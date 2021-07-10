Jaguar XFR | The Brave Pill

The Sportage is one of the longest-running nameplates in Kia’s history. It has been around since 1993 and is entering its fifth generation as it nears its three-decade anniversary. The new Sportage comes with a plethora of changes. It looks a lot smarter than the current model, is underpinned on a new architecture, and will be offered with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Kia will also add a new trim on the fifth-gen Sportage. At this point, not a lot of detail is revealed, but we should hear more of it when it arrives in late 2021 or early 2022.