Carlson Reed Named Northwoods League All-Star

On Friday, West Virginia freshman starting pitcher Carlson Reed was named to the Northwoods League All-Star Team and will be representing the Great Lakes Division Tuesday night at 8:05 EST at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota. This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.

Reed sits at 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA ranking third in the league. In his last two starts, he combined for 17 strikeouts, bumping his total to 35 on the season.

The native of Marietta, Ga, finished his true freshman season at WVU with a 4-5 record and a 7.59 ERA. However, he picked up three of those wins consecutively in May, including toppling No. 16 Pitt. During that stretch, he held a 2.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Reed ended the year in the weekend rotation and expected to be back in the mix to start the 2022 season.

The Northwoods League is in its 28th season, bringing in elite college baseball players from around the country, and is a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff. More than 240 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS), as well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB All-Star Jordan Zimmermann (DET).

