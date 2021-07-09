Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Carlson Reed Named Northwoods League All-Star

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S61Ar_0ascPemE00

On Friday, West Virginia freshman starting pitcher Carlson Reed was named to the Northwoods League All-Star Team and will be representing the Great Lakes Division Tuesday night at 8:05 EST at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota. This year’s All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team’s field staff and media contacts.

Reed sits at 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA ranking third in the league. In his last two starts, he combined for 17 strikeouts, bumping his total to 35 on the season.

The native of Marietta, Ga, finished his true freshman season at WVU with a 4-5 record and a 7.59 ERA. However, he picked up three of those wins consecutively in May, including toppling No. 16 Pitt. During that stretch, he held a 2.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts.

Reed ended the year in the weekend rotation and expected to be back in the mix to start the 2022 season.

The Northwoods League is in its 28th season, bringing in elite college baseball players from around the country, and is a valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff. More than 240 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist (CHC) and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS), as well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and MLB All-Star Jordan Zimmermann (DET).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
219
Followers
675
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Zimmermann
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Curtis Granderson
Person
Ben Zobrist
Person
Pete Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#College Baseball#The Great Lakes Division#Ga#Era#Major League Baseball#Chc#Sfg#Bos#Home Run Derby#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti fuming that the team is leaving him at home (Video)

For Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti, he is tired of not being able to travel for road games with the team. Here we are in the second half of the 2021 MLB season and while things feel like they’re almost back to normal, there’s still some things missing for the teams off the field. That’s because broadcast teams still aren’t traveling with the clubs for road games.
Ashwaubenon, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Booyah's Berg named Northwoods player of the night

Though the Green Bay Booyah fell in an 11-9 game to the Madison Mallards in Ashwaubenon on Wednesday night, Jake Berg had a successful individual night. The Jacksonville University product was named the Northwoods League Player of the Night. The catcher had two home runs in Wednesday’s effort. Berg also collected three RBIs. The Booyah take the field on Thursday against Madison at home, beginning at 6:35 PM.
Alexandria, MNWest Central Tribune

Northwoods League: Willmar feels at home in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — It was a night when the Willmar Stingers wore old Alexandria Beetles uniforms and that perhaps was a good-luck charm for Willmar. The Stingers beat the Bismarck Larks 11-9 in a Northwoods League game played at Knute Nelson Stadium. Stingers co-owners Ryan Voz and Marc Jerzak both have...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Northwoods League: St. Cloud blows out Huskies

The Duluth Huskies' fate was sealed early on Saturday as the St. Cloud Rox scored nine times in the third inning en route to a 12-2 win and their sixth win in six tries over the Huskies this season. St. Cloud (24-8) clinched a playoff berth and the first-half title...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

42 WHS Student Athletes Named Middlesex League All-Stars

WILMINGTON, MA — The following Wilmington students were named All-Stars by the Middlesex League for the Spring 2021 Season:. Madi Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly MacDonald, Kaitlyn Doherty — 4×100 Relay. Kayla Flynn — High Jump. Celia Kulis — All Conference 100m Hurdles. Sarah LaVita — All Conference Discus. Boys Outdoor...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Northwoods League: Stingers smack Mud Puppies

William Hamiter, Grant Kerry, Josh Fitzgerald and Carter Howell all had big games for Willmar, which scored four first-inning runs for the victory. There was an announced crowd of 873 at Bill Taunton Stadium. Hamiter, a third baseman from the University of Alabama, went 4-for-4 with three runs and a...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Northwoods League: Huskies celebrate Fourth with win

The Duluth Huskies began their home series against the Rochester Honkers on the Fourth of July and improved their overall record to 12-21 with a 4-2 win. Pitcher Will McEntire (2-0) got the holiday nod and improved over his last start in which he lasted 3.1 innings and allowed three runs over eight hits against Bismarck. In the matinee showdown, the righty from Arkansas delivered a fantastic line (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER and 5 K).
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Northwoods League: Duluth Huskies sweep in La Crosse

It took a month, but the Duluth Huskies finally picked up their first sweep of the 2021 Northwoods League season on Thursday via a 7-2 road win over the La Crosse Loggers. First baseman Mike Boeve led the Huskies at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Boeve was one of six Huskies to drive in a run Thursday.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Northwoods League: Kingfish move closer to first place

The Kenosha Kingfish entered Fourth of July weekend with a chance to move into a tie for first place. The Kingfish completed a key two-game road sweep of the Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits on Wednesday and Thursday, winning 7-3 in 14 innings in the series opener and 12-6 to finish off the sweep.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Northwoods League: Loggers open second half with shutout

The La Crosse Loggers began the second half of the Northwoods League season the same way they ended the first half -- with a victory. The Loggers opened with a six-run first inning on the way to a 10-0 victory pver the Willmar Stingers in front of 1,259 spectators at Copeland Park on Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
The Albany Herald

Leesburg native Buster Posey named National League All-Star starter at catcher

After sitting out the 2020 season, Buster Posey is back in a familiar spot. The Leesburg native and San Francisco Giants was named the National League’s starting catcher for the MLB All-Star Game on Thursday. It has been a major bounceback season for Posey, 34, who struggled through the 2019 season and opted out of the 2020 season to stay home with his newborn twins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseballpineknotnews.com

Polar League All Stars: Baseball

The Polar League All Star baseball players faced off in Esko June 21. Team Weber took down Team Wallin 9-2. Players named to the teams included Noah Furcht, Tyler Koskela and Cale Haugen of Esko; Caleb Hautajarvi, Barnum; Dan Eggert, Kristian Herman, Kyle Siiter and Henry Ribich of Carlton; Wrenshall, Zeke Rousseau-Sheff, Wrenshall; and Jaxson Bennett, Connor Bushbaum, Jackson O'Bey, Wyatt Olson and Aaron Bennett of South Ridge. Other players included Lucas Stadler, Ryder McMillan, Ero Wallin and Jake Stadler of Silver Bay; Brazen Jones and Zack Bentler of Two Harbors, Tate Crawford of Cook County, and Ethan Bohn of McGregor. Dave Harwig / Pine Knot Sports.
MLBchatsports.com

Yusei Kikuchi Named to American League All-Star Team

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has been selected to play for the American League in the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Major League Baseball made the announcement today. This is Kikuchi’s first...
MLBcbslocal.com

Twins’ Nelson Cruz Named To All-Star Reserves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz has been named to the All-Star reserves for the American League as a designated hitter. MLB released the All-Star rosters Sunday, and Cruz is the lone Twin on the team. The 41-year-old Cruz is in his third season with the Twins. This...
MLBMorning Journal

Indians' Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez named to American League All-Star team

Two Indians were named to the American League All-Star team on July 4. Both are injured, which goes a long way to explaining why the Tribe has lost six straight games. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber and third baseman Jose Ramirez will represent the Tribe at the Midsummer Classic on July 13 at Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy