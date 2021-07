Question: We just returned to Hawaii from Florida. The “pre-clear” Hawaiian Airlines did at their Orlando gate was a godsend! An agent checked our vaccination cards, IDs and QR codes, put an orange wristband on us, and we were good to go! Once we landed in Honolulu, there was a separate line for passengers with wristbands like us, and we walked past hundreds of other people without any stops, just as we would have done pre-COVID. Are other airlines doing the “pre-clear” thing, too? Honestly, I can’t imagine how people can start their Hawaii vacation standing in line for what must’ve been two hours!