BMW 550i (E60) | PH Fleet farewell
You may remember in my last fleet update back in May I'd resurrected the 550i from hibernation, paying handsomely for the privilege. Two months on I'm afraid to say my name is no longer on the logbook. Honestly, I was torn whether or not to sell, but as it sat sandwiched between two other cars on the drive while the cost of a new kitchen ballooned, my hand was forced. Plus the CLK felt better suited to a long English summer. So expect rain for the next three months.www.pistonheads.com
