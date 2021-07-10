BMW 550i (E60) | PH Fleet farewell

Rather like the Ferrari F40 or Jaguar E-Type, it often feels like we know everything about the Mk1 VW Golf GTI. Decades of reverential praise mean it's hard to know what to say without fear of repeating what's already been said countless times before. And yet 2021 marks another momentous year for the long-running hatchback. Having celebrated its 45th anniversary with the recent Clubsport 45, the next big birthday for the Golf GTI will be 50 in 2026. There aren't many cars that can claim half a century of unbroken production - or the unstinting popularity that has unwritten virtually every generation launched.