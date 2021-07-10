Cancel
Real Estate

Maui median home price passes $1M for second month

By Janis L. Magin
Pacific Business News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The number of homes sold on Maui rose 52.8% to 110 homes, from 72 homes sold in the same month last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed activity.

Honolulu, HI
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
Honolulu, HI
Shellfish shop Kona Abalone relocates to Kapahulu

Shellfish wholesaler Big Island Abalone has relocated its Kaimuki shop, Kona Abalone, from Market City Shopping Center to Kapahulu Avenue, it recently announced. The grand opening of its 1,280-square-foot location at 415 Kapahulu Ave. took place on July 4, in a former Subway restaurant adjacent to Hawaii Cat Cafe, across the road from the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library.
Kailua, HI
KailuaTown Farmers Market finds new home

After a bit of a scramble, the KailuaTown Farmers Market was able to locate a new home for its weekly vendors. FarmLovers Markets' usually bustling local produce and goods showcase in Windward Oahu was shut down the last two Sundays after its home since 2019, the Pali Lanes parking lot, became unavailable with the expiration of the lease for the bowling alley at the end of June.
Real estate Leads - July 2, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.

