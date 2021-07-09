Lake Powell pipeline plans to tap water promised to the Utes. Why the tribe sees it as yet another racially based scheme.

A festering land exchange controversy near Pagosa Springs is emblematic of larger questions about public lands and private demands. It is the latest in a series of exchanges whereby wealthy landowners covetous of adjacent national forest lands contrive a means of acquiring the public land via an exchange. For good reason the Forest Service cannot simply sell national forests to the highest bidder, hence those seeking to take ownership must instead offer some enticement to get the Forest Service to play ball and make a trade.