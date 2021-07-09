Cancel
Lake Powell pipeline plans to tap water promised to the Utes. Why the tribe sees it as yet another racially based scheme.

By The Utah Investigative Reporting Project
The Water Desk
The Water Desk
 7 days ago
The following story was supported by funding from The Water Desk and was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah politicians and water officials have for years insisted that there is ample water in the Colorado River to fill its planned 140-mile Lake Powell pipeline to St. George in the southwestern corner of the state.

