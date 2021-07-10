Cancel
Carbondale, IL

Where Are They Now? | Lamer, Pulley left lasting legacy with Terriers

By JOHN D. HOMAN For The Southern
The Southern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE — One of the most potent pitcher/catcher combos in Southern Illinois high school baseball history showcased in the mid-1970s in Carbondale. Donald ("Donnie") Lamer and Martin ("Marty") Pulley dominated their positions with the Terriers under head coach Larry Jackson. Both were South Seven All-Conference and All-South performers. Pulley also received All-State recognition. Both graduated in 1976.

