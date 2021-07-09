Financial planning in the era of COVID recovery | Guest column

Following a terrible past 15 months, it is good news that the U.S. economy is now moving into a more solid and, we believe, sustainable recovery phase. The development of several effective vaccines within 7-8 months after the COVID outbreak is nothing short of miraculous and a true testament to the power of advanced medical technologies. Economic data in the U.S. continues to be strong: employment is recovering nicely, the services sectors and consumer spending are strengthening, and U.S. manufacturing is seeing a strong revival which should be further supported by proposed government infrastructure spending.