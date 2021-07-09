Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer Island, WA

Financial planning in the era of COVID recovery | Guest column

By Opinion
Mercer Island Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a terrible past 15 months, it is good news that the U.S. economy is now moving into a more solid and, we believe, sustainable recovery phase. The development of several effective vaccines within 7-8 months after the COVID outbreak is nothing short of miraculous and a true testament to the power of advanced medical technologies. Economic data in the U.S. continues to be strong: employment is recovering nicely, the services sectors and consumer spending are strengthening, and U.S. manufacturing is seeing a strong revival which should be further supported by proposed government infrastructure spending.

www.mi-reporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Coronavirus
City
Mercer Island, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Financial Planning#U S Economy#Covid#Research#S R Schill Associates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Reuters photographer killed in Afghanistan: 'He was our eye'

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed Friday as he chronicled fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the continuing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy