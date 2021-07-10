Jack Carson – Charleroi

Jack Carson, 69, of Charleroi, went to his heavenly home on July 8, 2021. Born in North Charleroi on June 20, 1952, he was the son of the late Edwin and Edythe Seibert Carson. Jack graduated from Belle Vernon High School, Class of 1970, where he was the quarterback of the football team and a varsity wrestler. After graduation, Jack was a photographer, owning Brothers Photography, while working as a United Mine Worker for 10 years before deciding to pursue his bachelor’s degree. On May 9, 1987, he graduated with his bachelor of arts degree from California University of Pennsylvania. Jack continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh, Law School, where he received his Juris Doctorate on May 26, 1999. He began practicing law with Yablonski, Costello, Leckie & Chabin, eventually partnering with Jack France, Esq., in Charleroi, and practiced general law at his own practice, Jack Carson, Attorney at Law. Jack was nominated for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania by Kenneth J. Yablonski on May 26, 1999, Attorney and Counselor of Western District of Pennsylvania, Dec. 7, 1990, and the United States Court of Appeals, Oct. 29, 1992. In October 2017, Jack officially retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry as an unemployment compensation referee. A member of Gospel Alliance Church, he enjoyed teaching Bible study with Joe Druciak. Jack was an avid fisherman, enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved camping with his friends and family, who will miss him dearly. Surviving to cherish Jack’s memory are his wife, Linda Kalakewich Carson; his sons, Jeremy (Erin) Carson, Josh (Kimberly Pawl) Carson; his brothers, Thomas (Pam) Carson, David (Carol) Carson and Richard (Terrie) Carson; his grandchildren, Addison, Camdyn, Caden, Rylee and Chloe Carson and Blake and Cody Pawl; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving boxer, BeBe.Jack is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved boxer, Maggie. Friends and family will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at which time funeral services will begin at SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 226 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, PA 15022, with Pastor Bob Ricanda officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.