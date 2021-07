When you want to relax on a beautiful summer afternoon, what better drink is there than hard seltzer? It comes in so many refreshing and fruity flavors, and breaking open a pack of boozy seltzers is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with friends while staying cool. Unfortunately, if your go-to drink is Coors Seltzer, you'll have to start switching it up because the Molson Coors Beverage Company won't be making any more.